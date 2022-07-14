Welch Group LLC Buys 1,478 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $52,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.71. 18,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,230. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

