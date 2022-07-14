Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 589,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,185. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

