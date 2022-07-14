Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 109798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$141.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.