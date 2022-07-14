Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

