Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $69,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DINO traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.69.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

