Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,451,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,284,000 after buying an additional 88,872 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 921,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

