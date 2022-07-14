Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,443 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.