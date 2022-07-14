Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,692 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 983,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,868. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

