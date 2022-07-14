Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,980.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,656. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

