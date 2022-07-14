Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,206.00

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,206 ($14.34) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($14.63), with a volume of 1467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,278 ($15.20).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VID. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($18.91) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £584.64 million and a PE ratio of 2,280.00.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

