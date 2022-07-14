Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

VCTR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 2,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

