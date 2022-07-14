Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Sells $3,387,140.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

