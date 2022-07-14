Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 1.1%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 3,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 923,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

