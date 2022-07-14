Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.11. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.