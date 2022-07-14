Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $186.85. 50,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

