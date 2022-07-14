Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.03. 13,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,893. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

