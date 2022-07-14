Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,471,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

