Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,471,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

