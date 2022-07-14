Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Decreased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,465,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $128.07. 14,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,796. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

