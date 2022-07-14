Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

