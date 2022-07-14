Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,392. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15.

