Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.26. 4,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.