Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

