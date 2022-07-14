Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 18.6% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.04. 88,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

