Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 609,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

