Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,457,000.

VXF traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.60. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,482. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

