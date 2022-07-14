Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on FRME. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

