Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.69. 130,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

