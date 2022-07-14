Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,848. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

