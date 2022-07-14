Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.33. 5,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.20 and a 200 day moving average of $261.47. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

