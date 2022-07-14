Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $208.27. 13,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,634. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

