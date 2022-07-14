Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 137,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

