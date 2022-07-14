Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,364 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.