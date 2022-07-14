Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $78.28. 17,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

