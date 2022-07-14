v.systems (VSYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $430,006.00

v.systems (VSYS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $430,006.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,542,364,943 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,756,479 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

