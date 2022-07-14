UTU Protocol Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $512,283.64 and approximately $1,969.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

Buying and Selling UTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

