Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

