Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading 3% Higher

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 6,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 355,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

UIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $862.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Unisys by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

