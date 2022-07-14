UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.09

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 524056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniCredit from €11.70 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.50) to €14.60 ($14.60) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UniCredit from €19.50 ($19.50) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UniCredit from €13.80 ($13.80) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

