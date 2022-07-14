UBS Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €630.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €630.00 ($630.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($960.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($950.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($565.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($780.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

