Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $370.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $320.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.21. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

