Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Twitter by 8.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.