Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 83 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.83) to GBX 95 ($1.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.75) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 75.89 ($0.90).

LON TLW traded down GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.04 ($0.50). 5,610,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,974,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.66 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 39.38 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.76).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

