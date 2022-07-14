Truist Financial Trims Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Target Price to $28.00

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.15. 460,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,715. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

