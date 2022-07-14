Truist Financial Trims Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

