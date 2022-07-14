tru Independence LLC Has $333,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

IEI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

