Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47. 9,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

