Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Up 4%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.70. 3,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,854,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCFC. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

