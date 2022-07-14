Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 122,537 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,537 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

