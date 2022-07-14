Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,778. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

